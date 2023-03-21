Honoring Mexican president Benito Juarez in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, March 21, two organizations came together to honor the first indigenous president of Mexico and the first indigenous head of state in the postcolonial Americas.

Benito Juarez is celebrated in Mexico every third Monday of March, the Mexican president was born on March 21, 1806, in the state of Oaxaca.

The homage to the Mexican president took place at the Bruni Plaza in downtown Laredo. The Mexican consulate in Laredo and the Mason Legion Gentlemen of Silence #4 hosted the ceremony. The Consul General of Mexico in Laredo, Juan Carlos Mendoza, said, “This event is important because we are commemorating the date on which Benito Juarez Garcia, the best president of Mexico was born, so that’s very important. He was [someone] who transformed Mexico. He was [someone] who won the war of reform, and he defeated the French invasion of Mexico, and he built the new Mexican state.”

Benito Juarez served as the president of Mexico from 1858 to 1872.

