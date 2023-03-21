Joel Pellot murder trial enters second day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife has entered its second day.

Joel Pellot is accused of killing his wife Maria Eugenia Munoz in 2020.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from first responders from the day of her death including the 911 call made, and the officer who arrived at the scene.

The court heard from Officer Greg de la Cruz.

De la Cruz was the first one who arrived at the crime scene when Pellot called 911 back in Sept. of 2020.

The body camera footage from Officer De la Cruz was shown to the jury which was about an hour long footage.

Officer De la Cruz testified during the first half of the trial.

After a brief lunch break, the next two witnesses took the stand.

Reynaldo Veliz is a retired paramedic from the fire department who got to the crime scene after Officer De la Cruz.

He explained that Muñoz was colorless and with no heartbeat when they found her.

He also noted fully dilated pupils which he attributed to brain death.

He said ketamine is not carried by the fire department which was discussed by the next witness.

Toxicologist William Schroder explained ketamine was found in Maria Muñoz.

Schroder said ketamine can affect the blood pressure and removes mental capacity.

The toxicology reports have shown so far that no marijuana and no alcohol were found in Muñozs system.

