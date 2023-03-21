Laredo city council establishes investigative procedures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The stage is set for how the Laredo city council will conduct investigations into city departments or employees. This comes ahead of the much-anticipated investigation into the Laredo Police Department.

On Monday night, March 20, during the city council meeting, council worked with the city’s legal department to establish a procedure for conducting inquiries, which city council has the right to do under the city charter.

What council was able to nail down were details like their subpoena power and maximum fines which will be added to the ordinance.

Although council didn’t touch on the police department investigation, councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said they have now set the stage. “Now with the ordinance that was passed, we do have a structure to hold that hearing, that is a hearing that will occur. We, unfortunately, weren’t able to determine at what date, but it will be very soon and now we can follow these guidelines that were set up for us,” said Cigarroa.

The ordinance isn’t completely in effect. It will still need to go to the Laredo city council once more for final approval. After that, council can move forward with any investigation, including the one into the police department.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.