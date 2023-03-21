Shop Local
Laredo continues COVID vaccine and testing campaign with mobile unit

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo Health Department’s campaign against COVID-19 continues.

Their mobile clinic has been going to different parts of the city offering vaccinations and testing on a daily basis. This comes as the federal government plans to end its COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in May 2023, meaning these types of services will no longer be free.

Officials with the health department said they are still planning to keep their mobile unit active in the meantime. Jaime Perez with the department said, ”We’re still going to be offering these services for the month of March, for the month of April, and we still don’t have a calendar for the month of May, but we are working to get [the] April calendar up and running soon.”

The mobile clinic can be followed on the Laredo Health Department’s social media page here.

