Laredo Health Department keeping an eye on norovirus cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health officials across the country are seeing more cases of the norovirus.

According to data from the CDC, the Midwest has the most cases with some school campuses needing to be shut down.

A large number of infections were reported on a recent cruise ship.

Officials with the Laredo Health Department say, none of those instances have been related to anything seen here in Laredo but they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“This program consists of evaluating wastewater, everything that comes from the water from the waste of houses, we run it and we see levels of specific viral matter, and we can see there has been, sort of like a fluctuation of data in relation to norovirus,” said Ali Quinonez. “Now, we don’t have any specifics to that, we haven’t seen anything in essential data with physicians or clinics, or hospitals that indicate that we might have an outbreak. That is why there is no correlation to that outbreak and here locally.”

Most of the symptoms associated with the norovirus are common with most stomach issues including nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and possibly a fever.

According to the CDC, most people with the norovirus recover between one to three days.

