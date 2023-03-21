Shop Local
Laredo Police confirm teen was injured after being hit by car

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information about an accident involving a teenager on Monday afternoon, March 20.

The Laredo Police Department confirmed that a 16-year-old was hit by a car near a school around 4 p.m. The teen sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to a Laredo hospital.

The incident happened near the intersection of Malinche Avenue and Lane Street. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

