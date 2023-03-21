Laredo Police confirm teen was injured after being hit by car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information about an accident involving a teenager on Monday afternoon, March 20.

The Laredo Police Department confirmed that a 16-year-old was hit by a car near a school around 4 p.m. The teen sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to a Laredo hospital.

The incident happened near the intersection of Malinche Avenue and Lane Street. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.