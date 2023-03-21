Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at around 6 p.m. near 3919 San Bernardo and Ugarte Street.

According to Laredo Police, the man was found unresponsive and was later confirmed dead.

Police are conducting an investigation into the man’s death.

