Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at around 6 p.m. near 3919 San Bernardo and Ugarte Street.

According to Laredo Police, the man was found unresponsive and was later confirmed dead.

Police are conducting an investigation into the man’s death.

