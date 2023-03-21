Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo-Webb County Bar Association announces internships for high school students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - High school students looking to get some real hands-on experience in the court system will have an opportunity to do so this summer.

The Laredo Webb County Bar Association has announced its inaugural Kazen Fellowship program.

The program offers paid internships for high school students who are looking to go into a career in law or the judicial system.

The program was brought together by Amber Holmes the Laredo-Webb County Bar President-elect, Federal District Judge Diana Saldaña, Magistrate Judge Diana Song and Laredo Municipal Court Judge Chuy Dominguez.

The internship will take place this summer and will allow students to get some experience while also earning some money to pay for expenses.

The program is looking to recruit 15 students from LISD, UISD and St. Aug.

If you are interested in taking part in the program you can contact your respective school counselor.

The Laredo Webb County Bar Association will hold a special gala to collect funds for this paid internship program.

That event is scheduled for April 1 at the Falcon event center.

For more information on the event click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Joel Pellot
Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
House catches fire in central Laredo
House catches fire in central Laredo
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

Laredo-Webb County Bar Association announces internships for high school students
Laredo-Webb County Bar Association announces internships for high school students
Laredo Health Department keeping an eye on norovirus cases
Laredo Health Department keeping an eye on norovirus cases
Laredo Health Department keeping an eye on norovirus cases
Laredo Health Department keeping an eye on norovirus cases
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in...
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M