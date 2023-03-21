Laredo-Webb County Bar Association announces internships for high school students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - High school students looking to get some real hands-on experience in the court system will have an opportunity to do so this summer.

The Laredo Webb County Bar Association has announced its inaugural Kazen Fellowship program.

The program offers paid internships for high school students who are looking to go into a career in law or the judicial system.

The program was brought together by Amber Holmes the Laredo-Webb County Bar President-elect, Federal District Judge Diana Saldaña, Magistrate Judge Diana Song and Laredo Municipal Court Judge Chuy Dominguez.

The internship will take place this summer and will allow students to get some experience while also earning some money to pay for expenses.

The program is looking to recruit 15 students from LISD, UISD and St. Aug.

If you are interested in taking part in the program you can contact your respective school counselor.

The Laredo Webb County Bar Association will hold a special gala to collect funds for this paid internship program.

That event is scheduled for April 1 at the Falcon event center.

