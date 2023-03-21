Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Tropical Air Has Returned To Texas

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air has surged north across Texas. A shallow layer of moist gulf air will be capped by very warm dry desert air from Mexico. This may be sufficient for some low cloud during the morning. The drier air higher up will stir in, and clear the low clouds away late morning or midday Wednesday and Thursday. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will reach or exceed 90F.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Joel Pellot
Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
House catches fire in central Laredo
House catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

Light rain and fog this morning .
Warming trend
Warming trend
Warming trend
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Temperatures
Marvelous Monday
Marvelous Monday