Tropical Air Has Returned To Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air has surged north across Texas. A shallow layer of moist gulf air will be capped by very warm dry desert air from Mexico. This may be sufficient for some low cloud during the morning. The drier air higher up will stir in, and clear the low clouds away late morning or midday Wednesday and Thursday. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will reach or exceed 90F.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.