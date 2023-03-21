U.S. Congressman Cuellar joins delegation to Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar joined a U.S. Delegation to Mexico that met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and urged cooperation on mutual security challenges.

During the trip, the delegation received briefings from U.S. intelligence officials, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar on the United States’ security posture with regard to Mexico, recent killings of Americans in the country, efforts to stop drug trafficking, and illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The delegation also addressed China’s role in providing precursors for fentanyl production. Congressman Henry Cuellar said, ”I think one of the most critical statements he [Lopez Obrador] made was that he said, ‘I will ask China officially to stop sending the precursors and the fentanyl to Mexico.’ So indirectly, he realizes there is a problem because he wanted us to understand that he was going to ask China for help on fentanyl coming into Mexico and therefore into the U.S.”

The delegation was led by Senator John Cornyn and included a bipartisan group of eight senators and four house members.

