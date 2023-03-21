Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 238,000 Civics from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds. The complaints came over the past 11 months and occurred mostly on vehicles with low miles.

An increase in steering effort can cause an overreaction or inability to avoid a road hazard, the agency said in documents posted Tuesday on its website.

NHTSA has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem.

The agency will determine how many vehicles are affected and how severe the problem is. A recall is possible.

Honda said that it will cooperate with the investigation, which is in its early stages and may not lead to a recall. The company also is doing an internal review.

The company says most of the Civics should be under warranty, and that if any owner feels something is not right, they should contact their dealer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
House catches fire in central Laredo
House catches fire in central Laredo
Joel Pellot
Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’