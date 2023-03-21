Warming trend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the roads are wet due to some light rain early these morning .

During your early commute some fog and mist should mix away to cloudy skies in the 60s .

A warm day, mostly sunny this afternoon a high of 85 with SSE winds up to 13mph. Tonight warm with partly cloudy skies and breezy a low of 69.

Tomorrow humid starting in the 70s then warming up a high of 89 with windy conditions gust up to 23mph.

Thursday night into Friday a weak front will move across the region were winds could gust up to 36mph.

This weekend is looking great for outdoor activities warm and plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day.

