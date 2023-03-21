West Texas A&M University cancels student drag show

CANYON, TX. (KGNS) - Students at a University in Texas are protesting after the school’s president denounced drag shows on campus.

West Texas A&M University President Doctor Walter Wendler sent an e-mail this week to current students, staff, and faculty saying a planned drag show will not take place on campus.

The drag show was in support of “The Trevor Project”, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ-plus community.

