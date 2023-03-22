Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Amber Alert issued in N.C. for missing 3-year-old

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing three-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene is 3-feet-tall, weighs 45 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said he has a scar on his top lip on the left-hand side of his face and a skin tag on his front right ear.

Deputies said the victim is believed to be with 25-year-old Alyssa Greens who is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office said they are believed to be traveling in a 2012 gray Dodge Journey SXT with a TAG number KAW7288 NC and are possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan
Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Laredo proclaims March 20-26 ‘Fix a Leak’ week
Laredo proclaims March 20-26 ‘Fix a Leak’ week
Laredo Police death investigation reveals man died due to drug overdose
Laredo Police death investigation reveals man died due to drug overdose
Mexican agency confirms four soldiers killed five men in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican agency confirms four soldiers killed five men in Nuevo Laredo