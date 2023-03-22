Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop to be held at TAMIU

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -International Empowerment Strategies LLC is working with the Global Initiatives Office at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) to host a Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop on Thursday, March 23rd.

Presentations will begin at 9 a.m. and will focus on how to start your business. The workshop will also provide assistance for those living in Nuevo Laredo and Mexico wishing to start a business in the United States.

The workshop will also feature a presentation by a success story from La Catarina Boutique.

The Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop is from 9a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free of charge. It can be attended virtually or in person at the TAMIU Student Center, Room 236.

To register call (956) 326-2832.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in...
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft

Latest News

Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Man killed following motorcycle accident
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue