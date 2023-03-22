Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop to be held at TAMIU

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -International Empowerment Strategies LLC is working with the Global Initiatives Office at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) to host a Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop on Thursday, March 23rd.

Presentations will begin at 9 a.m. and will focus on how to start your business. The workshop will also provide assistance for those living in Nuevo Laredo and Mexico wishing to start a business in the United States.

The workshop will also feature a presentation by a success story from La Catarina Boutique.

The Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop is from 9a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free of charge. It can be attended virtually or in person at the TAMIU Student Center, Room 236.

To register call (956) 326-2832.

