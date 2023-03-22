Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase ends with a crash in central Laredo.

Several law enforcement agencies were seen around the 600 block of Callaghan Wednesday morning.

According to the Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, Mike Villarreal, they responded to the scene.

Witnesses say that several teens were seen taken into custody by the Laredo Police Department.

KGNS has not been able to confirm that information at that time.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in...
Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M
Joel Pellot murder trial enters second day
Joel Pellot murder trial enters second day

Latest News

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan
Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop to be held at TAMIU
Binational Entrepreneurship Workshop to be held at TAMIU
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue