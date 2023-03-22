Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase ends with a crash in central Laredo.

Several law enforcement agencies were seen around the 600 block of Callaghan Wednesday morning.

According to the Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, Mike Villarreal, they responded to the scene.

Witnesses say that several teens were seen taken into custody by the Laredo Police Department.

KGNS has not been able to confirm that information at that time.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

