Encinal Police arrest 5 undocumented people

ENCINAL, Tex. (KGNS) - The Encinal Police Department along with Border Patrol arrested five undocumented non-citizens.

Tuesday, March 21, U.S. Border Patrol and the Encinal Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Pilot after it was found circumventing a checkpoint on IH-35. During the stop, they found five undocumented people inside the vehicle. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was also undocumented, He was placed under arrest by Encinal PD and will be facing state charges for smuggling.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.