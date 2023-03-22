Shop Local
Encinal Police arrest 5 undocumented people

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENCINAL, Tex. (KGNS) - The Encinal Police Department along with Border Patrol arrested five undocumented non-citizens.

Tuesday, March 21, U.S. Border Patrol and the Encinal Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Pilot after it was found circumventing a checkpoint on IH-35. During the stop, they found five undocumented people inside the vehicle. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was also undocumented, He was placed under arrest by Encinal PD and will be facing state charges for smuggling.

