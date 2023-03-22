Shop Local
Farias Elementary Teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A teacher known for her outstanding leadership and devotion to her students was named March’s Teacher of the Month.

Miss Vianey Garza from Farias Elementary School was surprised on Wednesday, March 22 in her classroom with the recognition.

The 5th-grade English and Language Arts teacher is known as considerate, motivating, and loving. Her colleagues say she is a team player and gets along with everyone. Miss Garza said, “I’m a teacher but I’m also very caring. I want kids to feel good about themselves. I want them to know they are very much loved and cared for in the classroom; that, first and foremost comes the education, comes the lessons, the reading, and everything we do.”

Miss Garza was presented with a $250 gift card along with a basket of goodies and some donuts for the class, courtesy of Joey Tellez from Tellez Law Firm.

