Hot Thursday, Warm Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air has returned to Texas. A shallow layer of moist gulf air may bring some low cloud Thursday morning. Most of the low cloud will be to our north, and to our east near the coast. Desert air from Mexico will be above, and will mix in enough to bring mid 90′s Thursday afternoon. Drier, but still warm air will move in from west Texas during Friday, and will persist through the weekend. Great Plains air will lower temperatures a bit early next week.

