Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police death investigation reveals man died due to drug overdose

Laredo Police death investigation reveals man died due to drug overdose
Laredo Police death investigation reveals man died due to drug overdose(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo sees another person succumb to the dangers of drug use, putting our overdose death toll at 16.

On Tuesday afternoon, at around 5:30, the Laredo Police Department was called out to the 3900 block of San Bernardo where a 31-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a mechanic shop.

According to Jose Espinoza with the police department, authorities launched an investigation and were later able to confirm the cause of death.

“Witnesses said that this person was found in the backseat, when officers arrived, they were able to locate a couple of narcotics in close proximity of the victim and later on the medical examiner later deemed this death investigation as an overdose,” said Jose Espinoza.

Espinoza said that overdose deaths are a problem official have been seeing in our community and they have seen an increase.

If you are struggling with addiction, officials recommend seeking help at our local health centers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan
Car chase ends in apparent crash on San Dario and Callaghan

Latest News

Laredo proclaims March 20-26 ‘Fix a Leak’ week
Laredo proclaims March 20-26 ‘Fix a Leak’ week
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Mexican agency confirms four soldiers killed five men in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican agency confirms four soldiers killed five men in Nuevo Laredo
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies