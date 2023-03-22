Laredo Police death investigation reveals man died due to drug overdose

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo sees another person succumb to the dangers of drug use, putting our overdose death toll at 16.

On Tuesday afternoon, at around 5:30, the Laredo Police Department was called out to the 3900 block of San Bernardo where a 31-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a mechanic shop.

According to Jose Espinoza with the police department, authorities launched an investigation and were later able to confirm the cause of death.

“Witnesses said that this person was found in the backseat, when officers arrived, they were able to locate a couple of narcotics in close proximity of the victim and later on the medical examiner later deemed this death investigation as an overdose,” said Jose Espinoza.

Espinoza said that overdose deaths are a problem official have been seeing in our community and they have seen an increase.

If you are struggling with addiction, officials recommend seeking help at our local health centers.

