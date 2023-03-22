Laredo proclaims March 20-26 ‘Fix a Leak’ week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In order to help with water conservation efforts, the city of Laredo is declaring this week as “Fix a Leak” week.

From March 20 until March 26, the city will be promoting several tools that could help decrease water usage. For those who don’t know, a leak could lead to an increase in your water bill.

Officials with the city of Laredo are providing toilet tablets for free. Those tablets can be used to check for leaks. All you have to do is place the tablet in the toilet. If the water turns blue, that indicates the presence of a leak.

There’s an additional resource the city is offering that could save people money. Vivian Ayala, the Water Conservation Planner said, “We also offer other incentives. We have the toilet replacement program where we give a $100 credit towards older water-wasting toilets. So, if your house is built before 1993, it’s very likely you have one of those toilets and we give you a $100 credit towards the new purchase and it goes to your city utilities account.”

To learn more about both of these programs, you can call the city of Laredo Water Conservation Division at 956-721-2020.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.