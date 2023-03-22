Shop Local
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYTLE, TX. (KGNS) - A lucky Laredoan has some extra money to spend after winning big on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at an H-E-B Plus store located at 19337 McDonald’s Street in Lytle, Texas.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the first of eight top prizes worth one million to be claimed playing the Ca$h Blowout scratch ticket game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.92, including break-even prizes.

Congratulations to the lucky Laredoan!

