Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo I.S.D. Police Officer is identified as the motorcyclist who was involved in an accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Robin Rodriguez, 29, succumbed to his injuries at a Laredo hospital following an accident between himself and the driver of a pick-up truck.

The accident happened at the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Cedar Avenue.

According to Laredo Police, Rodriguez, who was riding his motorcycle, was traveling east on Clark when a pick-up truck hauling a trailer that was traveling west crossed the intersection heading south on Cedar ultimately resulting in a crash.

Police say that a witness told officers that the truck driver, identified as Roman Velasco, fled the scene after the accident.

“A person drove up and spoke to one of the officers at the location saying that in the vehicle there was a passenger, who was the person who was actually driving the pick-up truck with the trailer, he actually returned to the location, he was identified as Roman Velasco, 52-years of age”, said Investigator Joe Baeza. “After questioning, after consulting the DA’s office, they went ahead and charged him with accidental involving death felony two.”

Baeza said Velasco was taken to the hospital for a blood sampling.

LISD released a statement saying:

“Laredo ISD mourns the tragic loss of Officer Robin Rodriguez. His life of sacrifice, bravery and service will never be forgotten. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His passing leaves an enormous void in our hearts.”

