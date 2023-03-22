Mexican agency confirms four soldiers killed five men in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - The Mexican government’s human rights agency is weighing in on a recent situation in Nuevo Laredo where five men were reportedly killed by soldiers.

According to the Associated Press, the National Human Rights Commission took an usual step this week issuing a report saying four of the 21 soldiers on patrol opened fire on a pick-up truck on Feb. 26 without justification.

The report also says they fired a total of 117 shots with three soldiers saying they started shooting because one of them opened fire first.

Five men were killed in the incident and the report says the soldiers used excessive force and violated the rights of those victims.

It went on to say the soldiers in four patrol vehicles had followed the truck before dawn based on a suspicion and did not give proper verbal orders to pull them over.

The commission has recommended that the case be prosecuted, and reparations be made to the victims’ families.

Under Mexican law, military tribunals can hear only cases that involve violations of military code.

Offenses against civilians must be tried in civilian courts.

