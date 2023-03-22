Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist loses his life after an accident in central Laredo.
The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Clark and Cedar involving a motorcycle and a pick up truck.
According to Laredo Police, the patient succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident at a local hospital.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.
The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.
