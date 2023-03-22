Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist loses his life after an accident in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon on Clark and Cedar involving a motorcycle and a pick up truck.

According to Laredo Police, the patient succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident at a local hospital.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo woman facing several charges related to identity theft
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Teen hit by vehicle near Laredo middle school
Joel Pellot
Trial begins for man accused of killing his wife in 2020
House catches fire in central Laredo
House catches fire in central Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Joel Pellot murder trial enters second day
Joel Pellot murder trial enters second day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tropical Air Has Returned To Texas
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast