Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The murder trial of Joel Pellot entered its third day.

On Wednesday, jurors heard excerpts of the diary of Joel Pellot’s wife, Maria Munoz that she allegedly kept during their marriage.

For the past couple of days, the type of drugs that were found in Munoz’s body during the time of her death have been discussed.

On Wednesday, Joel Pellot’s coworker, a woman name Janet Arredondo took the stand saying she and Pellot were having an affair and that Pellot was going to leave Munoz for Arredondo.

It is believed that the affair could have been a motive for Pellot to allegedly be behind the death of his wife.

Janet Arredondo’s testimony began shortly after 1 p.m. but before that, pages of Munoz’s diary were presented by Roberto Balli but read by the medical examiner investigator Sheila Miller.

Some passages indicating, she was going through an emotional rollercoaster and that her husband was not the prince charming she once married.

It also indicated cracks in her marriage.

Another witness who took the stand was an investigator for the medical examiner’s office.

As for Pellot’s alleged lover, she testified that Pellot asked her to delete Ring camera video of the night that Muñoz was found dead.

Arredondo told jurors the last time she and Pellot spoke was the night of Sept. 21, 2020, which is the night before Munoz was found dead in her home.

