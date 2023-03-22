Shop Local
Police presence spotted at Target parking lot Tuesday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Just a few weeks after an incident that took place in the parking lot of Target, another situation left shoppers stunned.

Witnesses at the Target on San Dario say there was several police officers in the parking lot as well as an ambulance.

KGNS reached out to Laredo Police and so far, no details have been released.

We’ll have that information when it becomes available.

