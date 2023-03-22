Spring job fair held at UISD Family Matters Resource Center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans sprang towards new job opportunities Wednesday morning as they took advantage of a job fair in south Laredo.

The UISD Family Matters Resource Center and Workforce Solutions of South Texas joined forces to promote the labor force in the community on March 22.

Job seekers learned about the different opportunities offered in UISD and in more than 20 local entities at the spring job fair. Roxanne Villagomez, the Family Engagement Coordinator for UISD, said, ”This is now going to be an ongoing session. We’re actually trying to get together with workforce solutions and continue on our partnership, providing more sessions maybe to prepare our parents for these upcoming sessions, but definitely, we have to open up the doors for our families here.”

If you didn’t get a chance to go to the job fair, you can always contact the UISD Family Matters Resource Center at (956) 473-6473 or Workforce Solutions of South Texas at (956) 473-6473 for more information on future job fairs.

