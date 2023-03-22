UISD’s Cherish Center holds fashion show for World Down Syndrome Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - About 40 special needs students from UISD were dressed in their Sunday best as they made their way down the runway to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

The UISD Cherish Center held a fashion show at the Elias Herrera Middle School cafeteria on Tuesday, March 21. The focus of the fashion show is on the importance of proper grooming and dress, as well as having a positive and joyful attitude.

The UISD Guidance and Counseling department collaborated with Laredo’s A21 Modeling Studio to help build the student’s confidence and self-esteem.

Laura De Santos, the UISD Special Education executive director, said, ”This is very important because not only do we want to grow our students educationally but also socially. This is very important because every day... what do you wear? What do you wear to a special occasion, to work, to an interview, to a party? What better way for our students to host this special fashion show where they’re going to be showing off different outfits, and makeup, for different occasions.”

The UISD Cherish Center teaches students employability skills so they can join the workforce during and after their schooling years.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino also signed a proclamation to signify the uniqueness of Down Syndrome in the triplication of the 21st chromosome.

