UT Education and Research Center to hold an open house this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The University of Texas Education and Research Center in Laredo will be letting prospective students and the community know more about their facilities.

They are having an open house on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 1937 East Bustamante Street.

Representatives from their San Antonio, Houston, and Rio Grande Valley facilities will be in attendance to talk about the current and future programs offered at the Laredo campus. They said it’s an opportunity to see how broad the options are for potential students. Adriana Nunemaker, the executive director for the UT Center at Laredo, said, ”We want the community to go and to visit us, to be able to see the campus, first of all, and to see all the different things that the team is doing with the different universities. This is the first time that we have the University of Texas institutions in Laredo. So, within that campus, you could say that we have four universities.”

