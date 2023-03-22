Shop Local
UT Education and Research Center to hold an open house this weekend

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The University of Texas Education and Research Center in Laredo will be letting prospective students and the community know more about their facilities.

They are having an open house on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 1937 East Bustamante Street.

Representatives from their San Antonio, Houston, and Rio Grande Valley facilities will be in attendance to talk about the current and future programs offered at the Laredo campus. They said it’s an opportunity to see how broad the options are for potential students. Adriana Nunemaker, the executive director for the UT Center at Laredo, said, ”We want the community to go and to visit us, to be able to see the campus, first of all, and to see all the different things that the team is doing with the different universities. This is the first time that we have the University of Texas institutions in Laredo. So, within that campus, you could say that we have four universities.”

Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Two men arrested following car chase in central Laredo

Law enforcement agencies from south Texas region receive military training
UT Education and Research Center to hold an open house this weekend
Hot Thursday, Warm Weekend
Law enforcement agencies from south Texas region receive military training
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast