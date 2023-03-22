Shop Local
Windy Wednesday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning breezy and humid in the 70s with a few clouds. In the afternoon windy and warm a high of 91 with plenty of sunshine. Tonight mild partly cloudy with windy conditions.

Tomorrow warmer and windy, in the 70s with temps warming up to sunny skies, a high of 95.

Thursday night into Friday a weak cool front moves across the region bringing dry and windy conditions.

Cooler Friday night and Saturday morning in the upper 50s.

Weekend warm and sunny great to be outdoors, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Early next week rain chances return with partly sunny skies and more seasonal temp values by mid-week are expected.

Have a great day.

