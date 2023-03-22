Shop Local
Workforce Solutions hosting job fair Wednesday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Workforce Solutions for South Texas and United Independent School District are hosting “Spring Forward to a New Job” job fair. The job fair is taking place Wednesday, March 22 until 1p.m. at the Family Matters Resource Center located at 4906 U.S. Highway 83.

Multiple employers are on site looking to hire. Some employers include: the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, The City Of Laredo Dependable Health Services, T-Mobile, UISD, and many more.

