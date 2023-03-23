Blockbuster reactivates website

Shop Local
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - What’s old is new again and that could mean a comeback for Blockbuster video.

The defunct movie rental company has restored its website with a message reading, “We are working on re-winding your movie.”

Blockbuster was phased out of the market with the start of movie rentals by mail and then streaming services like Netflix.

The stores were franchised, and the only store remains in Oregon.

Dish Network bought Blockbuster and its brand back in 2011, but the brand has been stagnant ever since.

