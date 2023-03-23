City of Laredo asking residents to take part in community development survey

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s Community Development Department is asking Laredoans to take part in a five-minute survey.

The purpose is to gather input from the community to be able to find out the best way to invest federal grant money.

Every year the federal government sends between four to five million dollars to the city to spend on programs and projects for low-income areas.

Laredo Community Development Director Tina Martinez said there are many options on how they can spend the funds.

“Housing rehabilitation program, which we currently have. We do assist people of low income to fix their homes. We have a down payment assistance program where we can help first-time home buyers get up to $30,000 for a down payment or closing cost,” said Martinez. “We do currently fund some code-enforcement activities through these funds. And of course, we do park improvements, sidewalk improvements, and other housing and other homeless issues that we handle with these funds.”

Participants of the survey can remain anonymous, and you will not be asked for your address.

To access the survey, you can click here.

