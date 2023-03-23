Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Gun used in kidnappings of four Americans linked to Texas man
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo
Laredo Police investigating death on San Bernardo Avenue
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case