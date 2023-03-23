Drier Air, But Still Warm Friday and Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid air will remain above our area through dawn with low 70′s at sunrise, and possible low clouds. Much drier air will arrive mid morning with bright sunshine, low humidity, breezy conditions, and warm temperatures. A front approaching from the north will bring cloudier weather and not as warm temperatures early/mid next week.

