Hot day
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid and partly sunny in the 70s with breezy south easterly winds.
In the afternoon it’s gonna get hot and windy with plenty of sunshine a high of 97.
Tonight increasing clouds and mild, a low of 72 with gust as high as 34 mph.
Tomorrow the heat continues with dry condition and windy, a high of 92.
Outdoor weekend sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Early next week on Tuesday a slight chance of showers and by mid week seasonal temps could be possible highs in the low 80s.
Have a great day.
