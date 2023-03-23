Shop Local
Laredo College debuts ‘Light that Dwells’ art exhibit

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is inviting art enthusiasts to get an in-person look at some unique pieces being featured during an open art exhibit.

Sarah Nguyen is a mixed media artist out of Missouri and her collection of paper cut pieces titled ‘Light that Dwells’ is set to be on display at the college campus.

The collection is inspired by Nguyen’s experiences and folklore from Columbia, Missouri.

The art that is being shared are images Nguyen thinks of when she hears fables, poems, or phrases from the area.

The exhibit kicks off on Thursday night and it will be open to the public until 7 p.m.

If you missed opening night, there will be a workshop on Friday.

“And then on Friday, our artist Ms. Nguyen is actually coming to do a workshop and so we’re very excited to have her here on campus,” said Laredo College Professor Mary Bausman. “You know to give her a tour and highlight our students as well, we’re hoping that the interaction, that we can create that network.”

The workshop will take place on Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit is at the Fort McIntosh Campus at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Art Gallery.

The gallery is open to the public and there’s no fee for admission.

Everyone interested in attending has until April 21 to get a glimpse of the art.

