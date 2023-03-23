Shop Local
Laredo crews helping people be in compliance with city codes

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People living in parts of District 8 got the chance to get rid of some unnecessary clutter and be in compliance with city codes.

It was all part of a clean-up campaign from the city that focuses on different districts each month. Municipal code inspectors along with employees with the Laredo Department of Environmental Services, Animal Control, Building and Zoning, and others, also went along for the visits.

The goal is to help families avoid code violations by mistake, so they can resolve any situations that might result in fines or other consequences. Felipe Aguilar, Jr., the code enforcement supervisor, said, ”Most of the time, violations are vehicles on the streets, illegal businesses, weeds, and nuisances. We also see animals at large. So, altogether, with all these departments, that’s what we look for and at the same time, go by and give information to the citizens. That way, they can know which violations are correct and which ones are not.“

All of this was ahead of the actual clean-up next week.

