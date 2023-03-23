Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Fire Department to start flushing pumps at city ponds

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredoans might soon start to notice more water in our city ponds.

In an effort to conserve our water, the City of Laredo Utilities Department, parks department made the decision to start pumping water into local retention ponds with the help of the fire department.

According to fire officials, the department flushes the pump of every engine once a week which carries roughly a thousand gallons of water.

Vivian Ayala with the City of Laredo Utilities Department believes this extra water will help beautify our local parks.

“They do this once a week and they have between 14 to 18 units so a week its about 18,000 gallons, year effort its 1.6 million gallons that are being dumped and so this is a good way to put it back into our own parks.”

The city utilities department started this effort at Jovita Idar Park last week, today they worked on Independence hills park, and they are working on pumping more water into other retention ponds around town.

Before this initiative, the fire department would flush the pumps at the storm drains.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Eliud Batres, 24 and Guillermo Tijerina, 26
Two men arrested following car chase in central Laredo
Police presence spotted at Target parking lot Tuesday night
Man given trespass warning after allegedly refusing to leave retail store

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department to start flushing pumps at city ponds
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
Smiles From Heaven to hold 5K run and walk
Smiles From Heaven invites community to be the hero during annual 5K fundraiser
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick