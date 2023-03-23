Laredo Fire Department to start flushing pumps at city ponds

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredoans might soon start to notice more water in our city ponds.

In an effort to conserve our water, the City of Laredo Utilities Department, parks department made the decision to start pumping water into local retention ponds with the help of the fire department.

According to fire officials, the department flushes the pump of every engine once a week which carries roughly a thousand gallons of water.

Vivian Ayala with the City of Laredo Utilities Department believes this extra water will help beautify our local parks.

“They do this once a week and they have between 14 to 18 units so a week its about 18,000 gallons, year effort its 1.6 million gallons that are being dumped and so this is a good way to put it back into our own parks.”

The city utilities department started this effort at Jovita Idar Park last week, today they worked on Independence hills park, and they are working on pumping more water into other retention ponds around town.

Before this initiative, the fire department would flush the pumps at the storm drains.

