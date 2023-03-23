Shop Local
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 23-year-old Alexis Jesus Cepeda is wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick, according to the Laredo Police Department. Cepeda is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened in August 2022 close to 10 p.m. According to the police report, the male victim approached an officer while on regular patrol duties and told him what happened. Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”It was being said by the victim that Cepeda was identified as a co-worker and he approached him while he was in the vehicle while trying to get some money out of the atm and stabbed him in his arm area.”

Cepeda is facing a $45,000 bond. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS to be eligible for a cash reward.

