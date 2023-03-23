Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 23-year-old Alexis Jesus Cepeda is wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick, according to the Laredo Police Department. Cepeda is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened in August 2022 close to 10 p.m. According to the police report, the male victim approached an officer while on regular patrol duties and told him what happened. Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”It was being said by the victim that Cepeda was identified as a co-worker and he approached him while he was in the vehicle while trying to get some money out of the atm and stabbed him in his arm area.”

Cepeda is facing a $45,000 bond. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS to be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.