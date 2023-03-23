Shop Local
LISD to hold third annual Scholars Golf Tournament

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are an avid golfer, a local school district is hosting an upcoming tournament for a great cause.

The Laredo Independent School District announced its third annual Scholars Golf Tournament on Thursday morning.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit scholarships for deserving graduating seniors from LISD.

The event is taking place Saturday, April, 22 at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

The entry fee is $150 per golfer and includes a fun filled day with a round of golf, golf cart, breakfast, lunch, and a goodie bag.

To register for the tournament, you can call 956-273-1730.

