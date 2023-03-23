Local pizzeria owner to compete at international expo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Janet Zapata, owner of 550 Pizzeria in Laredo, will be attending the 39th International Pizza Expo & Conference. The expo will be held from March 28th through the 30th, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dubbed as the largest pizza industry event in the world, the expo attracts pizzeria professionals from across the globe. Those attending will be treated to demonstrations, workshops, seminars and will also hear from 2 keynote speakers.

During the expo, Zapata will compete in the World Pizza Games where she will make her Chicken Chorizo Pizza. The pizza has a unique blend of ingredients that are staples of the Laredo diet like chorizo and green salsa.

Joined by her colleague Jerry Zapata, Janet made an appearance on KGNS News Today. Co-anchors Mindy Casso and Ruben Villarreal got a taste of the pizza Zapata hopes will make her a world champion.

Laredoans already consider Zapata to be a champ not only for her pizza making skills but for the way she gives back to her community.

