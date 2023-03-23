Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Local pizzeria owner to compete at international expo

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Janet Zapata, owner of 550 Pizzeria in Laredo, will be attending the 39th International Pizza Expo & Conference. The expo will be held from March 28th through the 30th, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dubbed as the largest pizza industry event in the world, the expo attracts pizzeria professionals from across the globe. Those attending will be treated to demonstrations, workshops, seminars and will also hear from 2 keynote speakers.

During the expo, Zapata will compete in the World Pizza Games where she will make her Chicken Chorizo Pizza. The pizza has a unique blend of ingredients that are staples of the Laredo diet like chorizo and green salsa.

Joined by her colleague Jerry Zapata, Janet made an appearance on KGNS News Today. Co-anchors Mindy Casso and Ruben Villarreal got a taste of the pizza Zapata hopes will make her a world champion.

Laredoans already consider Zapata to be a champ not only for her pizza making skills but for the way she gives back to her community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Motorcyclist killed in accident in central Laredo
Police presence spotted at Target parking lot Tuesday night
Man given trespass warning after allegedly refusing to leave retail store

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies from south Texas region receive military training
Law enforcement agencies from south Texas region receive military training
On Wednesday, Joel Pellot’s coworker, a woman name Janet Arredondo took the stand saying she...
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Law enforcement agencies from south Texas region receive military training
Law enforcement agencies from south Texas region receive military training
UT Education and Research Center to hold an open house this weekend
UT Education and Research Center to hold an open house this weekend