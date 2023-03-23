Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Eliud Batres, 24 and Guillermo Tijerina, 26
Two men arrested following car chase in central Laredo
Police presence spotted at Target parking lot Tuesday night
Man given trespass warning after allegedly refusing to leave retail store

Latest News

Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
Laredo Fire Department to start flushing pumps at city ponds
Laredo Fire Department to start flushing pumps at city ponds
FILE - A pile of challenged books appears at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City on Dec....
Book ban attempts hit record high in 2022, library group says
Smiles From Heaven invites community to be the hero during annual 5K fundraiser
Smiles From Heaven invites community to be the hero during annual 5K fundraiser