Smiles From Heaven invites community to be the hero during annual 5K fundraiser

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer, and sadly 12 percent of children that are diagnosed do not survive but there is something you can do to help locally.

A non-profit organization in Laredo that helps kids, and their families is inviting the community to be the hero these kids need just by taking part in their upcoming fundraiser.

North Central Park is home to many leisure activities, but on Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, hundreds of super men and spider-women will pound the pavement for little ones who are fighting the ultimate battle.

This Saturday, the organization Smiles from Heaven will be hosting its second annual Superhero 5K run and walk fundraiser.

Laredo parents Ray and Betsy Sanchez formed the organization, Smiles From Heaven with the goal of helping children who are fighting cancer as well as their family members, a mission meant to honor their late daughter.

“This organization was founded in 2019 in honor of Bella Sanchez. Bella was a little girl that got diagnosed at seven months old here in Laredo, Texas, got diagnosed with cancer so we started seeking treatment at San Antonio Methodist children’s hospital for the majority of her life,” said Sanchez.

Knowing the burden of having to take countless trips to hospitals out of town, Mr. and Mrs. Sanchez decided to start this organization to help provide funds to families who have warriors fighting cancer like little Layla who is currently fighting leukemia.

“We know the ins and outs about childhood cancer, and we know the diagnosis we know the treatments, remission, more treatments, traveling to Houston and sadly we know what it is to lose a child, so that’s why we founded this organization in honor of her and to support more children in Laredo who are fighting like she did”, said Sanchez.

Smiles From Heaven currently serves 45 children, in the Laredo area and surroudning communities and relies heavily on fundraisers like their annual Superhero 5K to continue serving families.

“This cause is very near and dear to my heart. I invite the community to come out and support and meet some of our cancer warriors they are going to be dressed up as superheroes. Let’s just join forces and ensure and give them a fighting chance to beat cancer,” said Sanchez.

Members of the organization say this event is meant to give the children a break from the hospital visits and lift up their spirits.

“Bella, my daughter, when she was going through it, she would encourage other children. She would put smiles on other children, and that’s why we named it Smiles From Heaven because, I know she’s smiling from heaven now, knowing what we’re doing for other children, for her little friends, for other children fighting cancer, and it just brings peace and joy to my heart.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m. at North Central Park.

The cost is $25 for runner and $15 for walker or student.

For more information on registration click here.

