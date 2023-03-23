U.S. Army looks to boost recruitment numbers at Career Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - At Nixon High School, there was a Career Day for students interested in a law enforcement or military career.

Several federal and local agencies were at the school on Thursday, March 23, showing students what they do on a daily basis and what it takes to be a part of their team.

One of the organizations present was the U.S. Army, which has been struggling on the national level to meet its recruiting goals, according to multiple U.S. Military and Defense officials.

Reports show both a record low percentage of young Americans eligible to serve and an even tinier fraction willing to consider it. Sgt. First Class Trinidad said, “back in the pandemic time frame, we had a lot of people not enlisting into the service due to, in my view, a lot of students were dropping their scores academically wise. Another reason was applicants were gaining weight and therefore not meeting the requirement so they could proceed to enlistment.”

Although national recruitment numbers have been low, Sgt. Trinidad said there has been an increase in recruits at the U.S. Army’s Laredo recruiting office located at 301 West Calton Road #107D. Their phone number is (956) 723-5013.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.