Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says

Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.(Macomb County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (Gray News) – Two parents are facing charges in connection to starving their 2-year-old son to death, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old Jonathon Creek and 27-year-old Sierra Zaitona allegedly found their son dead in his crib on March 16.

The coroner determined the toddler died of starvation, according to authorities.

Cheek and Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child abuse.

The prosecutor’s office said they are both being held under a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether if they are released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ganador del raspadito gana de un millón de dólares en Fort Stockton
Laredoan wins $1 million playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
Laredo man wanted for allegedly stabbing his co-worker with an ice pick
LISD Police Officer Robin Rodriguez, 29, and Roman Velasco, 52
Man arrested following accident that killed off-duty LISD Police Officer
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Joel Pellot
Day 4 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial: bodycam footage shown

Latest News

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti, and more
Joel Pellot
Day 5 of Joel Pellot’s murder trial
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Parents of Parkland school shooting victim removed from House panel meeting
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week