CBP advising traveling public on Easter Egg “Cascarones” regulations

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With Easter Sunday just a couple of weeks away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising the traveling public about restrictions on Easter Eggs.

In the days leading up to Easter, many like to purchase eggs known as cascarones which is perfectly legal, however, CBP says travelers are only allowed to bring a dozen eggs per person.

The shells may be decorated or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

Rick Pauza with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said this is to avoid the spread of any potential diseases these eggs may carry.

“The reason for this is the eggs can transmit a disease called new castle disease and also avian influenza, these diseases are very fatal for the bird population and for the chicken population, the agricultural industry and the poultry industry in the United States,” said Rick Pauza, of Laredo CBP Public Affairs.

Customs would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and or live birds are prohibited and attempting to bring in these items or other prohibited items may result in a fine of up to $300 to $1,000.

Agriculture specialists will be on the frontlines protecting America’s agricultural resources for more information on what is prohibited you can click here.

