Chihuahua Single Vehicle Accident

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On March 24 at 4:39 a.m. The Laredo Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Chihuahua and U.S. 83. The vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier, the driver a 22-year-old female, was found outside the vehicle with multiple injures, and was transported to LMC in critical condition.

