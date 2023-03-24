Chihuahua Single Vehicle Accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On March 24 at 4:39 a.m. The Laredo Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Chihuahua and U.S. 83. The vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier, the driver a 22-year-old female, was found outside the vehicle with multiple injures, and was transported to LMC in critical condition.

