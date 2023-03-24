Shop Local
Child Stars, Bad Bunny diss track & lawsuit and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour + The Bachelor episode 9 recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some of the headlines going into the weekend (6:45-17:56) and go in-depth with topics like Amanda Bynes and the world of child stars (17:56-24:03), the latest drama surrounding Bad Bunny (24:03-29:55) and our thoughts on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour (29:55-48:08). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelor (48:08-1:07:55).

